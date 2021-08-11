Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.01M. DLPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.50, offering almost -214.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.63% since then. We note from Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DLPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Instantly DLPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.15 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 204.41% year-to-date, but still up 2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 21.48% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLPN is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dolphin Entertainment Inc. to make $7.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.49 million and $6.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.30%.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 15.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.19% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, and 8.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.19%. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.40% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $3.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $1.87 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 86970.0 shares worth around $1.11 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.