Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A An Incline Of 127.10%

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.85B. DAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.65, offering almost -8.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.32% since then. We note from Darling Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DAR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) trade information

Instantly DAR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.48 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.84% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is 9.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAR is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) estimates and forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.73 percent over the past six months and at a 72.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 110.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. Darling Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.17% per year for the next five years.

DAR Dividends

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, and 102.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.52%. Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 598 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.35% of the shares, which is about 25.05 million shares worth $1.84 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.39% or 15.32 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.56 million shares worth $335.3 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $308.82 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.