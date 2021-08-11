Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 7.92 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.70, and it changed around -$2.79 or -7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.65B. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.00, offering almost -88.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.49% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.38 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -14.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 83.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.11%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 36.47% of the shares, which is about 568.16 million shares worth $28.04 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 18.03% or 280.9 million shares worth $13.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $152.09 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $126.18 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.