Could Inari Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NARI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.87, and it changed around -$14.04 or -15.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.38B. NARI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.42, offering almost -70.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.65% since then. We note from Inari Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.67K.

Inari Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NARI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inari Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) trade information

Instantly NARI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.31 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is -3.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NARI is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) estimates and forecasts

Inari Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.30 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Inari Medical Inc. to make $62.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.39 million and $26.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 135.60%.

Inari Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 39.00% per year for the next five years.

NARI Dividends

Inari Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.12% of Inari Medical Inc. shares, and 67.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.35%. Inari Medical Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 2.08 million shares worth $222.6 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 4.10% or 2.04 million shares worth $218.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $197.82 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $85.6 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.