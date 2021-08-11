Could Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.10, and it changed around -$1.55 or -2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. HCAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.50, offering almost -12.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.82% since then. We note from Health Catalyst Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 381.99K.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Instantly HCAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.50 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.55% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is -5.61% down in the 30-day period.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Health Catalyst Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.07 percent over the past six months and at a 26.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Health Catalyst Inc. to make $58.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.14 million and $47.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.90%.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.76% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares, and 103.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.23%. Health Catalyst Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 4.82 million shares worth $225.63 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 6.73% or 2.99 million shares worth $140.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $120.06 million, making up 5.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $99.86 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.