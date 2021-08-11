Could Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.60, and it changed around $0.71 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22B. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -64.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.41% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.67 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.00% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -12.62% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIE is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.87% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.71%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $3.45 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.87% or 0.26 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 14569.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 9939.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.