Could Atlantic American Corporation’s (NASDAQ: AAME) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.66M. AAME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.97, offering almost -256.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.71% since then. We note from Atlantic American Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.39K.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

Instantly AAME has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 117.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is 2.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.30%.

AAME Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.20% of Atlantic American Corporation shares, and 5.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.21%. Atlantic American Corporation stock is held by 21 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Biglari, Sadar, with 0.62% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 74856.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.