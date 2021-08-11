Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.64, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38B. CHK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.99, offering almost -2.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.11% since then. We note from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.82 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is 1.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHK is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $731.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation to make $720 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 05 and August 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, and 140.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.08%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock is held by 166 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.77% of the shares, which is about 12.51 million shares worth $542.63 million.

Prudential Financial, Inc., with 12.61% or 12.35 million shares worth $535.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12.6 million shares worth $546.8 million, making up 12.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM High Yield Fd held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $257.5 million, which represents about 4.98% of the total shares outstanding.