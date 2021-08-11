Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Share Price Might Move Up By 64.66%

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.43, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. CHNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.21, offering almost -12.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.44% since then. We note from Change Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CHNG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Change Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Instantly CHNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.57 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.42% year-to-date, but still down -2.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is -4.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHNG is forecast to be at a low of $25.75 and a high of $25.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Change Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.19 percent over the past six months and at a 22.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $858.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Change Healthcare Inc. to make $837.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.90%.

Change Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares, and 96.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.24%. Change Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 385 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.22% of the shares, which is about 59.62 million shares worth $1.32 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.56% or 20.33 million shares worth $449.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.35 million shares worth $140.38 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd held roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $130.83 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.