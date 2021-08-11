ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.61, and it changed around $0.73 or 3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55B. CHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.48, offering almost -29.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.9% since then. We note from ChampionX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

ChampionX Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChampionX Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

Instantly CHX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.14 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) is -4.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHX is forecast to be at a low of $22.50 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

ChampionX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.35 percent over the past six months and at a 368.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $713.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ChampionX Corporation to make $743.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.90%. ChampionX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -846.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.94% per year for the next five years.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of ChampionX Corporation shares, and 98.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.97%. ChampionX Corporation stock is held by 412 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 23.54 million shares worth $511.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 19.15 million shares worth $416.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5.59 million shares worth $85.59 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $109.22 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.