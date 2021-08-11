Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.52, and it changed around -$2.21 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.20B. CDAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $111.93, offering almost -8.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.44% since then. We note from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.35K.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CDAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Instantly CDAY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 108.74 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.78% year-to-date, but still up 8.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is 9.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDAY is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $124.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.95 percent over the past six months and at a -58.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $237.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. to make $252.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.21 million and $204.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.30%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -105.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.60% per year for the next five years.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, and 102.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.74%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is held by 440 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.61% of the shares, which is about 20.32 million shares worth $1.71 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.22% or 18.23 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.98 million shares worth $588.33 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $552.57 million, which represents about 4.39% of the total shares outstanding.