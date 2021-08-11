Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.05, and it changed around -$6.39 or -14.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02B. GOOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.05, offering almost -31.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.81% since then. We note from Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 705.67K.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GOOS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.72 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is 4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOS is forecast to be at a low of $24.79 and a high of $58.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.11 percent over the past six months and at a 55.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 39.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. to make $28.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.86% per year for the next five years.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.55%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.36% of the shares, which is about 11.52 million shares worth $452.08 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.48% or 4.45 million shares worth $174.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $191.49 million, making up 8.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $143.92 million, which represents about 6.16% of the total shares outstanding.