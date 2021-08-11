Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.42, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.36B. BBWI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.27, offering almost -6.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.02% since then. We note from Bath & Body Works Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.59 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Instantly BBWI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.19 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.98% year-to-date, but still down -5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 1.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBWI is forecast to be at a low of $50.11 and a high of $111.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Bath & Body Works Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.95 percent over the past six months and at a 6.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.60%. Bath & Body Works Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 326.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.10% per year for the next five years.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 0.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.32% of Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, and 85.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.82%. Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is held by 786 institutions, with Lone Pine Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 26.27 million shares worth $1.62 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.64% or 23.73 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.26 million shares worth $387.35 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 5.56 million shares worth around $343.95 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.