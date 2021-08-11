Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $15.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 6.3 million shares of the Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.86, and it changed around -$0.63 or -11.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.16M. ATER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.99, offering almost -908.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.03% since then. We note from Aterian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.70K.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.11 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.76% year-to-date, but still down -46.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -62.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATER is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Aterian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.43 percent over the past six months and at a -82.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.03% of Aterian Inc. shares, and 21.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.54%. Aterian Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $32.43 million.

Avory & Company, LLC, with 2.56% or 0.78 million shares worth $23.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $7.59 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $7.02 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.