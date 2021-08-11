Are ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.76, and it changed around -$9.55 or -29.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. ONTF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.98, offering almost -260.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.03, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -36.34% since then. We note from ON24 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 378.67K.

ON24 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONTF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ON24 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) trade information

Instantly ONTF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.05 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.38% year-to-date, but still down -4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) is -12.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONTF is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) estimates and forecasts

ON24 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.63 percent over the past six months and at a -103.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ON24 Inc. to make $51.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ONTF Dividends

ON24 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.77% of ON24 Inc. shares, and 70.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.19%. ON24 Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $259.75 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc, with 7.85% or 3.64 million shares worth $176.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $44.0 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $34.63 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.