Are Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.54 million shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.75, and it changed around $0.39 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.83B. EPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -12.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.51% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EPD as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.77 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.13% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is -7.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPD is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.21 percent over the past six months and at a 4.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $7.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by -17.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 7.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 7.10 per year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.49% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 29.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.47%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1,172 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.97% of the shares, which is about 64.98 million shares worth $1.43 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.53% or 33.53 million shares worth $738.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 22.19 million shares worth $523.89 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 12.83 million shares worth around $295.3 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.