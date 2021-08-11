Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Shares Could Drop Up To -13.57%

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.49, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. ABR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.49, offering almost -5.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.24% since then. We note from Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Instantly ABR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.70 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.61% year-to-date, but still up 3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is 1.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABR is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust Inc. to make $56.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.50%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 28 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 7.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.95 per year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.22% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, and 43.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.11%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 12.69 million shares worth $201.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.55% or 6.06 million shares worth $96.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $55.72 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $54.03 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.