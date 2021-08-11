Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.02M. ARPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -64.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.97% since then. We note from Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.15 million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Instantly ARPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.19 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 106.12% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is -21.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARPO is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -989.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -989.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.48 percent over the past six months and at a -1,290.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%.

ARPO Dividends

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.20% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.90%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $7.25 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 12.80% or 5.19 million shares worth $6.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.