You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX).

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $0.43 or 9.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.31M. AWX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -17.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.97% since then. We note from Avalon Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.17K.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX) trade information

Instantly AWX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.66 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 99.23% year-to-date, but still up 9.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX) is 17.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AWX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -382.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -382.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

AWX Dividends

Avalon Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.77% of Avalon Holdings Corporation shares, and 12.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.10%. Avalon Holdings Corporation stock is held by 19 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.80% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 44748.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 19443.0 shares worth around $68439.0, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.