Why Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.52M. XBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -69.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.03% since then. We note from Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.14 million.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Instantly XBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.53 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.61% year-to-date, but still down -22.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is 78.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XBIO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.40%.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.32% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares, and 6.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.68%. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.05% or 92002.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 90724.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20698.0 shares worth around $39533.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.