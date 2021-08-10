Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 7.61 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.27, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.93B. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -9.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.43% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.21 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.69 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 1.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 850.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $20.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.17 billion and $11.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 3.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 17.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.07%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 436 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 78.32 million shares worth $664.15 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.34% or 49.73 million shares worth $421.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 52.83 million shares worth $593.33 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 33.86 million shares worth around $287.13 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.