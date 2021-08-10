Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.93M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -75.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.29% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.53 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.97% year-to-date, but still down -7.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 2.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERB is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Verb Technology Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.24 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc. to make $3.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.24% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares, and 8.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.30%. Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.31% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $2.27 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 10.78% or 1.31 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 8.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 4.70% of the total shares outstanding.