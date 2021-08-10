TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.89, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.63M. MEDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.82, offering almost -121.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.61% since then. We note from TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MEDS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.26 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.73% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is -13.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEDS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH Inc. to make $2.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.59 million and $6.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.30%.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.73% of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares, and 13.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.24%. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with National Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.41% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Heartland Advisors Inc., with 3.08% or 0.25 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $1.31 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund held roughly 89981.0 shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.