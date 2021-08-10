Stock Performance And Outlook Of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.19, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $467.36M. FLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.90, offering almost -22.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.62% since then. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.90 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 154.49% year-to-date, but still up 55.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 251.30% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -103.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 50.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flora Growth Corp. to make $1.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.72% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.34%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 44533.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

360 Financial, Inc., with 0.03% or 11199.0 shares worth $41660.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.