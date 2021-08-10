Stock Performance And Outlook Of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY)

In today’s recent session, 2.62 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.57, and it changed around $1.86 or 13.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. ARRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.78, offering almost -251.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.3% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Array Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.50 on Monday, 08/09/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.22% year-to-date, but still up 5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is -13.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -227.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.76 percent over the past six months and at a -55.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Array Technologies Inc. to make $261.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.20%.

Array Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.67% per year for the next five years.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Array Technologies Inc. shares, and 107.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.04%. Array Technologies Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 19.05 million shares worth $568.04 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 14.92% or 18.95 million shares worth $565.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.85 million shares worth $75.63 million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $141.65 million, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.