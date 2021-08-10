Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.91, and it changed around $0.58 or 7.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -4.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.01% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.40K.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.91 on Monday, 08/09/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 253.91% year-to-date, but still up 12.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 65.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -53.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLI is forecast to be at a low of $4.30 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 17.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, and 11.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.73%. Standard Lithium Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with HighPoint Advisor Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 15640.0 shares worth $64574.0.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.99 million shares worth $20.61 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.