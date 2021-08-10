SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.8 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.58, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.92B. SOFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -70.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.08% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.82 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.32 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.93% year-to-date, but still up 7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 2.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $231 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $260.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.89% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.27%.