Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 9.77 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.95, and it changed around -$2.88 or -5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.00B. HOOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.00, offering almost -57.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.37% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 76.60 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.00 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.21% year-to-date, but still up 50.82% over the last five days.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOD is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $151.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.77% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, and 37.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.54%.