Risk-Taking Investors May Find Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 5.48 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around $0.16 or 5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.05M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -213.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.0% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.86 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.98% year-to-date, but still down -7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -21.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.00%.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.41% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 7.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.77%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $3.45 million.

Rovida Advisors Inc., with 0.82% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $3.07 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.