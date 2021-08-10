Risk-Taking Investors May Find Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 30.66 million shares of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.30, and it changed around $1.32 or 2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.32B. PFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.03, offering almost 2.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.68% since then. We note from Pfizer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.53 million.

Pfizer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PFE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pfizer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.09 on Monday, 08/09/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.91% year-to-date, but still up 4.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 16.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.24, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFE is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Pfizer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.05 percent over the past six months and at a 80.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Pfizer Inc. to make $19.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.55 billion and $12.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. Pfizer Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.68% per year for the next five years.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.69 per year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares, and 66.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.62%. Pfizer Inc. stock is held by 3,318 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 450.91 million shares worth $16.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.25% or 405.73 million shares worth $14.7 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 156.69 million shares worth $5.68 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 114.22 million shares worth around $4.14 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.