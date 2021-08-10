RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.25M. REDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -810.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.96K.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended REDU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Instantly REDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.61% year-to-date, but still down -3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is -49.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13200.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REDU is forecast to be at a low of $2.90 and a high of $4.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -310.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -158.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

RISE Education Cayman Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.42 percent over the past six months and at a 206.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 146.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd to make $61.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.50%. RISE Education Cayman Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -192.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.57% per year for the next five years.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, and 75.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.91%. RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock is held by 20 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $19.51 million.

Credit Suisse Ag/, with 1.68% or 0.95 million shares worth $5.79 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 12692.0 shares worth $73359.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9767.0 shares worth around $57625.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.