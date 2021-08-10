ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $395.45M. PRQR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.46, offering almost -53.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.72% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.41K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRQR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.44 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.29% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -1.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRQR is forecast to be at a low of $14.46 and a high of $32.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -432.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.20 percent over the past six months and at a -2.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -88.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics N.V. to make $290k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $470k and $305.23k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -38.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, and 53.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.28%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is held by 65 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $21.04 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 9.06% or 4.55 million shares worth $19.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $11.41 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.