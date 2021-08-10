Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 4.44 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.25 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $464.09M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.26, offering almost -54.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.91% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.54% year-to-date, but still up 21.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 4.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -118.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.92 percent over the past six months and at a 29.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.50%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.37% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.13%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $9.37 million.

LVW Advisors, LLC, with 1.00% or 1.74 million shares worth $4.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $4.96 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.