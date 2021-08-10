Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 15.78 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 4.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.12, and it changed around $0.26 or 3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.77, offering almost -131.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.92% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.28 million.

Ocugen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocugen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.37 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 343.72% year-to-date, but still up 18.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 11.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.64 percent over the past six months and at a 51.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.80%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 12.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.94%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 8.1 million shares worth $55.03 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.54% or 5.03 million shares worth $34.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.04 million shares worth $34.23 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $43.72 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.