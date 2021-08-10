NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) were traded, and its beta was 3.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.14, and it changed around $1.23 or 8.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.36M. NURO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.75, offering almost -155.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.82% since then. We note from NeuroMetrix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

NeuroMetrix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NURO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.61 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 379.11% year-to-date, but still up 15.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 342.69% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NURO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -230.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.30%. NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 25.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, and 15.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.29%. NeuroMetrix Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 97663.0 shares worth $0.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.18% or 66234.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 66234.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 21273.0 shares worth around $63819.0, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.