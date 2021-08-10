Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) were traded, and its beta was 3.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.01, and it changed around -$1.84 or -20.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.89M. MOXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.38, offering almost -347.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.73% since then. We note from Moxian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Instantly MOXC has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.79 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 64.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 407.97% year-to-date, but still down -64.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is -75.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOXC is forecast to be at a low of $22.50 and a high of $22.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

MOXC Dividends

Moxian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.28% of Moxian Inc. shares, and 6.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.96%. Moxian Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Cutler Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.20% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $9.48 million.

Belvedere Trading Llc, with 2.12% or 0.41 million shares worth $9.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 7230.0 shares worth $76638.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held roughly 2763.0 shares worth around $61587.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.