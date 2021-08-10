Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.22 or -12.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.01M. NERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.11, offering almost -155.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.73% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NERV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.20% year-to-date, but still down -12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is -28.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NERV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -521.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.39 percent over the past six months and at a -1,880.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -123.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.53% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, and 74.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.91%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $28.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.35% or 4.42 million shares worth $12.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $16.59 million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $13.63 million, which represents about 10.00% of the total shares outstanding.