Let’s Discuss The Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.56 or 9.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $873.44M. ORGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.01, offering almost -124.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.08% since then. We note from Origin Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.36 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.20% year-to-date, but still up 12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -24.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.63%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.86% of Origin Materials Inc. shares, and 44.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.63%. Origin Materials Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 5.77 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 0.95% or 1.35 million shares worth $11.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 24138.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 17048.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.