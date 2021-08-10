Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 12.48 million shares of the Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around -$4.99 or -51.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $960.16M. KPLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.65, offering almost -314.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.84, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -65.4% since then. We note from Katapult Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.14K.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Instantly KPLT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -51.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.85 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.16% year-to-date, but still up 11.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is -12.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPLT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.78% of Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, and 103.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.69%.