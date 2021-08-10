If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 6.92 million shares of the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.93, and it changed around $1.72 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94B. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.29, offering almost -123.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.43% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.15 million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.41 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -3.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.70 percent over the past six months and at a 55.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 144.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to make $126.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 107.30%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.46% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 32.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.02%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.96% of the shares, which is about 7.56 million shares worth $167.29 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 11.77% or 5.58 million shares worth $123.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $96.4 million, making up 6.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $61.38 million, which represents about 5.85% of the total shares outstanding.