Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.70, and it changed around $0.7 or 5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. GOGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.23, offering almost -35.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.41% since then. We note from Gogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Gogo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GOGO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gogo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Instantly GOGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.67 on Monday, 08/09/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.61% year-to-date, but still up 16.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 10.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOGO is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Gogo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.09 percent over the past six months and at a 88.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Gogo Inc. to make $81.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.64 million and $66.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%. Gogo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.70% of Gogo Inc. shares, and 64.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.35%. Gogo Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 28.93% of the shares, which is about 31.74 million shares worth $361.19 million.

Tenzing Global Management, Llc, with 3.92% or 4.3 million shares worth $41.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $14.14 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $15.31 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.