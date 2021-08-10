GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.65M. JOB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -352.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from GEE Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

GEE Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GEE Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4870 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.69% year-to-date, but still up 3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is -12.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GEE Group Inc. to make $34.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 29.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.81% of GEE Group Inc. shares, and 33.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.45%. GEE Group Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $1.59 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, with 0.70% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.