Future Outlook And 21Vianet Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.48, and it changed around $0.4 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.45, offering almost -140.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.65% since then. We note from 21Vianet Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

21Vianet Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 21Vianet Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.73% year-to-date, but still up 4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -6.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $245.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNET is forecast to be at a low of $175.31 and a high of $303.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1543.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -848.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

21Vianet Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.86 percent over the past six months and at a 99.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $228.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc. to make $247.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168.45 million and $192.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.10%.

VNET Dividends

21Vianet Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 23.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.93% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, and 84.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.50%. 21Vianet Group Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $275.67 million.

Cederberg Capital Ltd, with 5.25% or 7.24 million shares worth $233.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $44.8 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $47.94 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.