Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.24, and it changed around $0.79 or 6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.81B. YMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -72.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.95% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.68 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.42% year-to-date, but still up 13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -16.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with WT Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $13.92 million.