Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.44M. FEDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -234.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.25% since then. We note from Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.39K.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FEDU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Instantly FEDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.58% year-to-date, but still up 14.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is -10.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FEDU is forecast to be at a low of $27.46 and a high of $27.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3375.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3375.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 18 and August 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 11.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 4.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.57%. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.45% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5798.0 shares worth $9102.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.