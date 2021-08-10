EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.09M. EZGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.44, offering almost -489.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.61% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 808.70K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.16% year-to-date, but still up 4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -8.50% up in the 30-day period.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.96% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.25%. EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 12585.0 shares worth $74377.0.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $12570.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.

