ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.52, and it changed around -$3.49 or -16.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.30M. EPIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -105.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.18% since then. We note from ESSA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.71K.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.99 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.86% year-to-date, but still down -22.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is -37.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPIX is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

ESSA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.46 percent over the past six months and at a -7.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.20%.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 11.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares, and 62.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.33%. ESSA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.56% of the shares, which is about 3.71 million shares worth $44.2 million.

Blackstone Group Inc., with 11.14% or 3.57 million shares worth $42.63 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1.72 million shares worth $20.48 million, making up 5.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $21.6 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.