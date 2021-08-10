Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.42 million shares of the Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. ENDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.89, offering almost -145.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.83% since then. We note from Endo International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Endo International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ENDP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endo International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Instantly ENDP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.98 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.30% year-to-date, but still down -11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is 16.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENDP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Endo International plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.37 percent over the past six months and at a -25.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $661.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Endo International plc to make $658.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%. Endo International plc earnings are expected to increase by 131.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.50% per year for the next five years.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Endo International plc shares, and 83.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.00%. Endo International plc stock is held by 276 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.71% of the shares, which is about 39.0 million shares worth $288.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.98% or 25.63 million shares worth $189.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 15.42 million shares worth $90.5 million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $48.59 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.