Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.51 million shares of the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.83, and it changed around -$0.88 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.77B. CP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.07, offering almost -15.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.12% since then. We note from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CP as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.52 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.86% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is -2.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CP is forecast to be at a low of $99.58 and a high of $130.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.28 percent over the past six months and at a 26.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to make $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings are expected to increase by 2.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.67% per year for the next five years.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, and 82.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock is held by 885 institutions, with TCI Fund Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 55.86 million shares worth $4.24 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 6.00% or 39.99 million shares worth $3.03 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 13.07 million shares worth $975.68 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $630.33 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.