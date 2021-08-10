Can Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 42.03 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $484.47, and it changed around $70.75 or 17.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.72B. MRNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $443.99, offering almost 8.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.81% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.21 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.04 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 493.76 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 363.74% year-to-date, but still up 39.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 108.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $290.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -66.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $463.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 160.50 percent over the past six months and at a 1,406.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,048.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,439.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,180.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.35 million and $77.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,347.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,189.70%.

Moderna Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.69% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 54.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.90%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,080 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 45.34 million shares worth $5.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.18% or 20.8 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 10.95 million shares worth $1.7 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.92 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.